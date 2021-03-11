ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A new project at the Lake of the Ozarks is catching lots of attention; an island of condos on the lake.
"The Reserve at Isla Del Sol" will be a five-story complex with 30 units and more potentially scheduled.
The complex is surrounded entirely by water except for the access road. The island the complex being built on is the only hospitable one on the entire lake.
