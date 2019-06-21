MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A massive new community ice center is set to open in Maryland Heights in September.
The complex will be the home of the Blues new practice rink and will allow local kids to be exposed to hockey.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A massive new community ice center is set to open in Maryland Heights in September.
The complex will be the home of the Blues new practice rink and will allow local kids to be exposed to hockey.
Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.