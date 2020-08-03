ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In less than a month, the new SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital opens in Midtown.
For the first time, News 4 got an inside look at how this new state-of-the-art facility will better serve its patients.
The hospital is located on Grand Boulevard in Midtown St. Louis, which is a less than five minute walk from what will soon be the old SLU hospital.
"We actually started and officially announced we were building the hospital on September 1, 2015 and it will open September 1, 2020,” said Kelly Baumer, vice president of clinical services with SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital.
Baumer says this five year, $550 million project comes with many upgrades, including new equipment, more outpatient services. There will be larger inpatient rooms that will now be private and an emergency department that's three times the size.
"We have five new expanded trauma bays, we are a level 1 trauma center and also special behavioral health unit within the ER department for those patients who come in for those services to keep them safe," Baumer explained.
While the hospital officially opens in September, they will be moving all patients from the old facility to the new facility on August 30.
SSM Health has an academic-medical partnership with the Saint Louis University School of Medicine.
