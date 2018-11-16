ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Forest Park is a well-known gem in St. Louis, but how well do you really know it? Sure, you may know the zoo, the Art Museum, the Boat House and even the Jewel Box. But do you know Kennedy Forest?
Kennedy Forest is just west of the St. Louis Zoo and sits on 60 acres.
More than 200 species have been recorded in the park, primarily in the forest. Some of these birds include cardinals, woodpeckers and blue jays.
Free beginner bird walks are offered on the first Saturday of every month.
Forest Park Forever, in partnership with the City of St. Louis and the Missouri Dept. of Conservation work together to restore, maintain and sustain Kennedy Forest.
“Some of these trees in here, some of them are about 200-years-old,” said park ecologist Amy Witt.
But a forest isn't just the trees.
“95 percent of the diversity that happens in the forest is at my five foot two stature or lower, so we are trying to make sure that we are restoring it so that we have that oak and hickory, but also all that diverse under story that is really going to be key to having a full ecosystem,” said Witt.
Within the forest, you'll find 3.5 miles of paths and gravel trails. It’s a great place for walkers and joggers alike.
For city dwellers, this is a great escape.
And don’t worry about getting lost, forestparkmap.org is GPS enabled so you can easily find your way around the forest.
KMOV will be hosting the "Day for Forest Park" telethon next month.
