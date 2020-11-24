ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - In the days leading up to Thanksgiving, the patients inside the ICU at St. Louis University (SLU) Hospital will likely spend the holiday alone, with the exception of the numerous doctors, nurses and therapists working to keep them alive.
“It’s just wearing to come in and take care of these people and see a lot of people not taking it seriously outside of here, if only they could see what’s going on,” said Benjamin Crews, a respiratory therapist.
SLU Hospital allowed News 4 cameras inside the ICU for the first time. Due to privacy rules, we can’t show patients faces but we can show the work being done to treat them.
“Managing the ventilator is a lot of what we do, the breathing machine people are put on,” said Crews.
On Monday afternoon he checked in on a patient in his early 20s who is currently breathing with the help of a ventilator.
“In the beginning I wasn’t seeing such young patients, now lately we’re getting patients in their 20s,” he said.
Dr. Ghassan Kamel is a doctor in the ICU currently treating 22 patients.
“No one is 100 percent safe from the virus,” said Dr. Kamel.
Across the hospital, there are 53 COVID-19 patients. A few floors up from the ICU is Mary Dailey, a 62-year-old mother of five who was admitted last Wednesday.
“I couldn’t taste, I couldn’t breathe and my chest was hurting, and I was short of breath,” she said, speaking to us via Facetime as she is isolation.
She is alone and will be for the Thanksgiving holiday.
“I want to be with my family, I want us to be together, but as long as they’re safe,” she said through tears.
Right now the ICU at SLU hospital is at capacity. Around 50 percent are COVID patients, the rest are other trauma patients the hospital sees on a daily basis.
Many are waiting in the ER for a room to become available on the ICU floor where more intensive care can be given. But without more effort from the community to help stop the spread, doctors at SLU worry they will continue to be overflowing with patients.
“It’s really hard to feel a little helpless when you know you’re doing everything you can and sometimes that’s just not enough,” said Crews.
