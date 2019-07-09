ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- News 4 is giving you an inside look at Lambert International Airport, diving into everything from the security checkpoint to what happens to your checked bag.
In terms of security, the process starts long before you enter the front doors of the airport.
“You can’t even print your boarding pass until you provide your information and we run it against a series of checks and we make sure you’re safe to travel,” Jim Spriggs, TSA Federal Security Director for Missouri, told News 4.
Body scanners, X-ray machines and K-9s also play an important role in safety. Body scanners use “advanced image technology” which is used to “identify any potential threat items or things that people could possibly try to hide on their body,” Duane Huelsmann, Assistant Federal Security Director for Screening, explained.
“They go through the scanner, hold their hands up for a couple seconds, and we have a generic image that shows where there’s any potential threat items,” Huelsmann said.
There’s also a coordination center in the airport where there are eyes on everything and everyone. In fact, security doesn’t stop until you physically leave airport property.
“We get communication from other entities, from our headquarters group, about those individuals that are coming through with potential or risks,” Jason Hoban, TSA manager explained. “We’re able to take a look at those individuals and watch them as they go through the process. We’re able to look for any discrepancies in behavior. We’re able to watch what we need to watch to make sure that individual gets through appropriately.”
Coming up Wednesday on News 4 This Morning, we’ll have an inside look at what happens to your checked bag to make sure it reaches your destination.
