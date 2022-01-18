An inside look at how PCR COVID-19 tests are processed in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A diagnostics lab in St. Louis is partnering with the state's health department to process the thousands of COVID-19 tests administered at state run testing sites.
AIM Laboratories contracted with Missouri in 2020 toward the beginning of the pandemic. CEO Sonny Naqvi said the contract was renewed last November, about eight weeks before a surge in demand for testing.
"When the positivity starts rising, the need starts rising overnight," he said. "That's exactly what happened to us."
Shortly after they were announced, Naqvi and his executive team began running the mass testing sites due to a lack of volunteers. As a result, they got a feel for what was working and what could be done differently to make the process more efficient.
"We were in meetings until 3 a.m., trying to figure out what problems there were logistically and what would work better," he said. "Within 24 or 48 hours, we felt like we had it figured out."
The State of Missouri also aided in their success, he said, offering volunteers to help run the sites, allowing more tests to be administered. On any given day, AIM can see 4,500 COVID-19 tests come through its doors. First, all samples are checked to ensure the patient's information is correct and matches their registration. Then, the samples are taken to the lab, where they undergo a series of tests to find out if the virus is present. Each test result is then checked again by a lab technician to ensure accuracy.
Naqvi said the PCR tests his lab are processing are 99% accurate, which is why the process can be time consuming and labor intensive.
"Before this happened, we were running one shift a day, a simple schedule," he said. "Then all of a sudden, we had to go to two shifts, talk to all of our employees and sometimes beg them and explain to them the need for testing."
The lab process takes about 8 hours and Naqvi said 95% of test results are returned to patients within 24 hours of taking the test. The volume of tests is in addition to different diagnostic and labs requested by nursing homes and doctor's offices.
"We're pretty steady when it comes to testing demand right now," he said. "We've adjusted our approach and I feel like my team is handling it very well."
