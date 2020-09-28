EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Fright Fest at Six Flags has always been popular, but as many expected, things will be different this year.
They are calling it Hallow Fest.
The freaks, as they call them will not arrive by train, but instead will already be in place when guests arrive.
Also, there will be no haunted houses or indoor shows.
News 4's Steve Harris gives us an inside look at how the festival will look this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.