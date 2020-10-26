ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- News 4 got a first look at how One Cardinal Way residents are living in the lap of luxury downtown St. Louis.
The 29-story tower sits next to Busch Stadium and opened a couple of months ago.
From memorabilia to paintings, the design theme is all about St. Louis and the St. Louis Cardinals.
"I love how we took the time to make sure the artwork really reflected and celebrated the style and community here,” said Marnie Sauls, director of residential management.
More than 80 percent of One Cardinal Way's apartments are leased.
Tours are available, but you have to make an appointment.
