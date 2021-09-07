About 140 infants and toddlers were playing in the Defense Department's Child Development Center, approximately 30 yards from the Pentagon on September 11, 2001, when American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon.
Two sisters who were in the day care center that day were inspired by the heroism around them, and today, they're both in the U.S. military, committed to serving their country.
Second Lieutenant Hanna Born, just three years old at the time of the attacks, graduated from the Air Force Academy in 2019; her younger sister Heather is a midshipman in the Naval Academy's class of 2023.
Heather has no memory of 9/11 since she was just four months old, but Hanna still has some fragmented memories.
"I was in the day care center playing and dancing with some of my classmates," Hanna told CBS News in an interview in Washington, D.C. "We were playing with those dance ribbons, and then the next thing I can remember was kind of being in the hallway."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.