ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com ) -- The local civil rights community is mourning the loss of a pioneer.
Norman Seay died Tuesday at the age of 87 at his north St. Louis City home.
In 1963, he led the historic protest at the Jefferson bank which refused to hire African-American tellers.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said Seay is a legacy in St. Louis
"He is an icon in St. Louis," Krewson said. "He has been involved for decades and everyone speaks so highly of him and just the way that he conducted himself while at the same time advocating for racial equality."
