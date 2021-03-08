Standing right next to St. Louis City Hall is a building with a rich history that is now rotting away. Only News 4 is giving you an exclusive look inside that abandoned building, as the fight continues over its future.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Standing right next to St. Louis City Hall is a building with a rich history that is now rotting away. Only News 4 is giving you an exclusive look inside that abandoned building, as the fight continues over its future.
“It’s disheartening every day that I drive by it and I can't believe it looks like this when everything around it seems to be doing well,” said Hasan Adelani, a real estate developer with a company called Vertical Realty.
A former judges office sits empty inside the St. Louis Municipal Courts building, with lawbooks left behind.
A courtyard in the middle of the St. Louis Municipal Courts building. A developer has proposed a hotel space but decided against a pool in this area because it only receives an hour of direct sunlight a day.
The floors inside main floor of the St. Louis Municipal Courts building must be kept if they are going to get historic tax credit. The building was constructed in 1911 and sits vacant at 1300 Market Street.
Overhead lighting was installed decades after the the St. Louis Municipal Courts building was constructed and doesn't match the historic features. The building was constructed in 1911 and sits vacant at 1300 Market Street.
A former judges office sits empty inside the St. Louis Municipal Courts building, with lawbooks left behind.
A News 4 photographer inside the St. Louis Municipal Courts building. The area which has snow on the ground to the right is where the planned lobby welcome desk is for a proposed hotel property.
First floor hallway showing significant water damage inside the St. Louis Municipal Courts building. The building was constructed in 1911 and sits vacant at 1300 Market Street.
The main entryway inside the St. Louis Municipal Courts building. Developer Hasan Adelani walks the deteriorating hallways. The building was constructed in 1911 and sits vacant at 1300 Market Street.
A courtroom inside the St. Louis Municipal Courts building. The building was constructed in 1911 and sits vacant at 1300 Market Street.
A safe inside the old sheriff's office inside the St. Louis Municipal Courts building. The building was constructed in 1911 and sits vacant at 1300 Market Street.
An ornate stairway leads from one floor to another inside the St. Louis Municipal Courts building. Italian marble lines each step and paint peels from the walls.
The ceiling inside the St. Louis Municipal Courts building. The building was constructed in 1911 and sits vacant at 1300 Market Street.
The old security system lays abandoned inside the St. Louis Municipal Courts building. The building was constructed in 1911 and sits vacant at 1300 Market Street.
A holding cell for detainees awaiting their court appearances inside the St. Louis Municipal Courts building. The building was constructed in 1911 and sits vacant at 1300 Market Street.
Columns outside a courtroom inside the St. Louis Municipal Courts building. The building was constructed in 1911 and sits vacant at 1300 Market Street.
A courtroom ledger sits on a windowsill inside the St. Louis Municipal Courts building. The building was constructed in 1911 and sits vacant at 1300 Market Street.
The circuit clerk's office inside the St. Louis Municipal Courts building. The building was constructed in 1911 and sits vacant at 1300 Market Street.
A courtyard in the middle of the St. Louis Municipal Courts building. A developer has proposed a hotel space but decided against a pool in this area because it only receives an hour of direct sunlight a day.
Snow enters the the St. Louis Municipal Courts building from a broken window. This is the area where a welcome desk would be in the proposed hotel.
The floors inside main floor of the St. Louis Municipal Courts building must be kept if they are going to get historic tax credit. The building was constructed in 1911 and sits vacant at 1300 Market Street.
Lead paint was used inside the St. Louis Municipal Courts building. The building was constructed in 1911 and sits vacant at 1300 Market Street.
An old computer dumped inside the St. Louis Municipal Courts building. The building was constructed in 1911 and sits vacant at 1300 Market Street.
A jail door inside the St. Louis Municipal Courts building. The building was constructed in 1911 and sits vacant at 1300 Market Street. Developer Hasan Adelani gave News 4 an inside tour.
A view outside the main window of the St. Louis Municipal Courts building. The building was constructed in 1911 and sits vacant at 1300 Market Street.
Leftover papers still hang on the walls from 2003 inside the St. Louis Municipal Courts building. The building was constructed in 1911 and sits vacant at 1300 Market Street.
A jury box inside the St. Louis Municipal Courts building. The building was constructed in 1911 and sits vacant at 1300 Market Street.
The docket board inside the St. Louis Municipal Courts building. The building was constructed in 1911 and sits vacant at 1300 Market Street.
A holding cell inside the St. Louis Municipal Courts building. The building was constructed in 1911 and sits vacant at 1300 Market Street.
A closeup of the flooring inside the St. Louis Municipal Courts building. The building was constructed in 1911 and sits vacant at 1300 Market Street.
Another view of the jail cell inside the St. Louis Municipal Courts building. The building was constructed in 1911 and sits vacant at 1300 Market Street.
A jail cell door inside the St. Louis Municipal Courts building. The building was constructed in 1911 and sits vacant at 1300 Market Street.
A docket board inside the St. Louis Municipal Courts building. The building was constructed in 1911 and sits vacant at 1300 Market Street.
A standard room of the proposed hotel that would occupy the St. Louis Municipal Courts building. The building was constructed in 1911 and sits vacant at 1300 Market Street.
A vacant hallway inside the St. Louis Municipal Courts building. The building was constructed in 1911 and sits vacant at 1300 Market Street.
Overhead lighting was installed decades after the the St. Louis Municipal Courts building was constructed and doesn't match the historic features. The building was constructed in 1911 and sits vacant at 1300 Market Street.
The directory of the St. Louis Municipal Courts building still remains. The building was constructed in 1911 and sits vacant at 1300 Market Street.
Abandoned office furniture inside the St. Louis Municipal Courts building. The building was constructed in 1911 and sits vacant at 1300 Market Street.
A key in hand, Adelani gave News 4 an exclusive tour inside the Old Municipal Courts building. Built more than 100 years ago, the old Municipal Court building was designed by famous St. Louis architect Isaac Taylor, which, among his other achievements, is the 1904 World's Fair.
The breathtaking center of justice opened its doors to St. Louisians for many decades. Until leaders shuttered it, almost 20 years ago, moving many offices to the old federal courthouse, now called the Carnahan building. The Municipal Court building has stood empty ever since.
There are many signs of disrepair, but still many reminders of what it once was, resplendent courtrooms, renovated over the years, the cells that held detainees awaiting court hearings and lawbooks and ledgers left abandoned. Its grandeur isn't gone either, there are giant columns and handcrafted details from the ceiling to the floors. For years, Adelani and his partners have planned to turn it into a hotel.
“It’s way too beautiful to be this quiet. I think it should be pumping with activities, taxes that can help the city do what it needs to do,” he said.
More than six years ago, they won a bid for more than $2 million and even took control of the building. But they hit a roadblock.
“We needed to have dedicated parking or else the hotel brand and the hotel lender did not want to participate,” he said.
So they and other partners offered to buy the upper city hall parking lot just behind the building. They wanted to add a new garage and retail space, and had agreed on a sales prices with the city of $2 million. But Adelani says the city did an about face.
In a Parking Commission meeting last year, the Treasurer's Office, which controls parking, including the upper city hall lot, said the spot was worth much more. And they expressed other serious concerns, indicating they didn’t think the project was viable.
News 4 has learned that the building is now back in the city's hands, after we were told Vertical didn't hold up parts of the sales agreement; and it's got a lien on it. An architect is now suing the city, and Vertical, claiming they were never paid $150,000 for work done when it belonged to Vertical.
Adelani denied that they don’t have enough funding to get the deal done. He disagrees with the Treasurer’s Office’s concerns and their dollar figures. He is hopeful they can get over the hurdles. Comptroller Darlene Green certainly seems on board. in response to our inquiries, a spokesperson for the office wrote:
"The continued interest in redeveloping the municipal courts building as a boutique hotel is good news.
Comptroller Green is hopeful that the redevelopment plan will move forward as we move past the pandemic. We are confident city leaders working together with the developers to iron out all the details, including parking, will be a win-win for everyone."
Adelani says he, too, wants leaders to come together to breathe new life into the beautiful building, though, he also acknowledges they have a lot to lose.
“We would consider anything at this point, we have gone so far down the rabbit hole, to walk away now, wouldn't make any sense financially,” he said.
Adelani said he wouldn't comment on that architect's lawsuit. News 4 wanted to talk with the Treasurer for this story, but instead, we heard from a spokesperson who re-iterated they were opposed to selling city owned property for what they say is $10 million below market value.
There are some people who might argue, there is no need for another hotel downtown. No matter what happens, the muni courts building will likely be empty for quite a bit longer.
