ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Standing right next to St. Louis City Hall is a building with a rich history that is now rotting away. Only News 4 is giving you an exclusive look inside that abandoned building, as the fight continues over its future.
“It’s disheartening every day that I drive by it and I can't believe it looks like this when everything around it seems to be doing well,” said Hasan Adelani, a real estate developer with a company called Vertical Realty.
A key in hand, Adelani gave News 4 an exclusive tour inside the Old Municipal Courts building. Built more than 100 years ago, the old Municipal Court building was designed by famous St. Louis architect Isaac Taylor, which, among his other achievements, is the 1904 World's Fair.
The breathtaking center of justice opened its doors to St. Louisians for many decades. Until leaders shuttered it, almost 20 years ago, moving many offices to the old federal courthouse, now called the Carnahan building. The Municipal Court building has stood empty ever since.
There are many signs of disrepair, but still many reminders of what it once was, resplendent courtrooms, renovated over the years, the cells that held detainees awaiting court hearings and lawbooks and ledgers left abandoned. Its grandeur isn't gone either, there are giant columns and handcrafted details from the ceiling to the floors. For years, Adelani and his partners have planned to turn it into a hotel.
“It’s way too beautiful to be this quiet. I think it should be pumping with activities, taxes that can help the city do what it needs to do,” he said.
More than six years ago, they won a bid for more than $2 million and even took control of the building. But they hit a roadblock.
“We needed to have dedicated parking or else the hotel brand and the hotel lender did not want to participate,” he said.
So they and other partners offered to buy the upper city hall parking lot just behind the building. They wanted to add a new garage and retail space, and had agreed on a sales prices with the city of $2 million. But Adelani says the city did an about face.
In a Parking Commission meeting last year, the Treasurer's Office, which controls parking, including the upper city hall lot, said the spot was worth much more. And they expressed other serious concerns, indicating they didn’t think the project was viable.
News 4 has learned that the building is now back in the city's hands, after we were told Vertical didn't hold up parts of the sales agreement; and it's got a lien on it. An architect is now suing the city, and Vertical, claiming they were never paid $150,000 for work done when it belonged to Vertical.
Adelani denied that they don’t have enough funding to get the deal done. He disagrees with the Treasurer’s Office’s concerns and their dollar figures. He is hopeful they can get over the hurdles. Comptroller Darlene Green certainly seems on board. in response to our inquiries, a spokesperson for the office wrote:
"The continued interest in redeveloping the municipal courts building as a boutique hotel is good news.
Comptroller Green is hopeful that the redevelopment plan will move forward as we move past the pandemic. We are confident city leaders working together with the developers to iron out all the details, including parking, will be a win-win for everyone."
Adelani says he, too, wants leaders to come together to breathe new life into the beautiful building, though, he also acknowledges they have a lot to lose.
“We would consider anything at this point, we have gone so far down the rabbit hole, to walk away now, wouldn't make any sense financially,” he said.
Adelani said he wouldn't comment on that architect's lawsuit. News 4 wanted to talk with the Treasurer for this story, but instead, we heard from a spokesperson who re-iterated they were opposed to selling city owned property for what they say is $10 million below market value.
There are some people who might argue, there is no need for another hotel downtown. No matter what happens, the muni courts building will likely be empty for quite a bit longer.
