(CNN) -- When a robber put down his gun to count the money he demanded, a quick-thinking employee at a fireworks stand in Texas did not waste time. The worker grabbed the gun and shot him.
The man had walked up to the stand on Thursday and commanded two workers behind the counter to give him money, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said. As the workers placed the cash on the counter, the suspect also put his weapon down to grab what he could.
That's when one worker grabbed the gun and shot him, Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Eddie Hazel said.
The man was shot in the face, according to CNN affiliate KTRK.
Deputies, who have not released the suspect's name, said he was transported to the hospital in very critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing, Hazel said.
