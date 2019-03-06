O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - An offer on Facebook for a woman to become a secret shopper was not quite what it seemed.
Debby Nichols said she saw an ad on Facebook marketplace asking someone if they were interested in secret shopping. She clicked on the ad but little did the scammers behind it know that they had met their match.
A person trying to dupe her mailed her a $2,800 check.
“I was thinking ‘I sure hope this is real because I can surely use it,” Nichols said.
Instead, she waited a few days and received a letter proving that something was up.
“There were a lot of red flags going up. A lot of different companies came from the same address,” said Nichols.
The letter instructed Nichols to keep $359 and spend the extra money to buy gift cards at a list of stores.
“Go in the store, try to act calm, be secretive, and purchase $300-$400 in gift cards. As soon as you enter the store, call this number and tell me where you are,” she said.
She did none of what was instructive in the letter. Instead she called police and was told to call the Attorney General’s office.
“The response was that they’ve got so many scams going that if you have not cashed the check, which I have not, to go ahead and shred it,” said Nichols.
Rebecca Phoenix with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) says it is important to notice red flags when anyone receives a letter like the one Nichols received. Had Nichols cashed the check, scammers could have accessed her account.
In some cases, scammers also ask for gift card pin numbers and drain value from those too.
