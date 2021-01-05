KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A vehicle was hit by an Amtrak train leaving the Kirkwood train station Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, the vehicle was driving southbound on Taylor Ave. around 1:15 p.m. when it collided with the train at 212 S. Taylor.
The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No passengers aboard the train were injured, police said.
According to Amtrak, the train was headed to Jefferson City and then Kansas City.
Missouri River Runner Train 314 is currently stopped east of Kirkwood (KWD) due to a vehicle crossing incident. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.— Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) January 5, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.