ST. LOUIS (KMOv.com) - Due to flooding, Amtrak has suspended service between Kansas City and St. Louis through Sunday.
The rail service says the Union Pacific line between the two cities is not closed to trains but is being used by freight trains as an alternative route due to flooding in the Midwest.
Amtrak says chartered buses will be used for those who had tickets for the train between the two cities, Missouri River Runner. The buses will stop at all stations, Amtrak says.
The rail service said the buses will try to stick to the train schedule but delays are possible.
