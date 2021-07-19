ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Amtrak's five daily roundtrips between Chicago and St. Louis is officially back in service.
After the COVID-19 pandemic reduced Amtrak train service by half, full service will begin July 19. During the full schedule, there were will be five daily roundtrips between Chicago and St. Louis, two daily roundtrips between Chicago and Quincy and three daily roundtrips between Chicago and Carbondale.
Amtrak is also expanding the Missouri River Runner Train Monday that will now run twice a day. The route connects St. Louis to Kansas City with local stops in Kirkwood and Washington.
Amtrak announced Wednesday the following services would be fully restored:
- Lincoln Service, between Chicago and St. Louis, with intermediate stops, including Normal and Springfield
- Trains 301 and 305 departing from Chicago
- Trains 302 and 304 departing from St. Louis
- Carl Sandburg/Illinois Zephyr, between Chicago and Quincy, with intermediate stops, including Macomb and Galesburg
- Trains 381 departing from Chicago and 382 departing from Quincy
- Illini/Saluki Line, between Chicago and Carbondale, with intermediate stops, including Champaign
- Trains 391 departing from Chicago and 392 departing from Carbondale
Tickets for Amtrak trains can be purchased by clicking here.
