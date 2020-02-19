ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Passengers on an Amtrak train arriving from Chicago were stuck agonizingly close to their destination Wednesday, sitting for more than two hours on the bridge crossing the Mississippi River.
Passengers were told there was a freight train stopped ahead of the Amtrak train, which could not move because of a broken switch on the tracks.
Amtrak does not own the railway on that part of the route, and so reportedly cannot do anything about the repairs.
According to passenger Kathy Smith, the train was running close to 30 minutes ahead when they hit the bridge and the delay began.
“I was excited to see Busch Stadium,” Smith, a St. Louis resident said. “Now it’s two hours later and I’m still staring at it.”
Passengers have not been given a new ETA, despite being less than a mile from their final station. The crew has passed out water and snacks, but the train remains stalled.
