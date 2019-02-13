ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A pilot of an amphibious plane caused a stir Wednesday when they reportedly landed in the Mississippi River in front of the Gateway Arch.
Eyewitnesses say the plane came in from the north and landed, then taxied up river and took off again, flying in a few loops before flying off.
Watch: Viewer video shows the plane taking off from the river. Watch it by clicking here.
The emergency calls came out just before 3 p.m. and responders from the Marine Rescue Task Force responded to the scene along with the St. Louis Fire Department and members of the Coast Guard.
Just after 3:10 p.m., the fire department announced it was an intentional landing, and they have made contact with the pilot of the aircraft, which is in flight.
Deputy Chief/810B reports: Contact made with the aircraft; it is in flight. No emergency. Companies are returning to service. #STLCity— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) February 13, 2019
The plane, an Icon A5, was featured in the St. Louis Boat and Sportshow last weekend, and was conducting a demonstration flight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.