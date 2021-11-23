ST. LOUIS CITY (KMOV.com) – An ammonia leak at a metal heat treating building just blocks from Forest Park caused several workers to evacuate Tuesday morning.
Crews with the St. Louis City Fire Department said a truck driver became overwhelmed with ammonia fumes leaking from a tank outside the Paulo St. Louis Division building in the 5700 block of West Park Ave. Crews were able to walk the driver to an ambulance for oxygen and then headed to the hospital.
Two firefighters were also taken to hospitals for treatment. One of them suffered burns on his leg from splashing ammonia, St. Louis Fire Captain David Neighbors said. The other firefighter was getting checked out as a precaution.
It's still unclear what caused the leak.
