ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Amighetti’s on the Hill has announced a temporary closure.
Thursday, the restaurant took to Facebook and said they were temporary closing Amighetti’s on the Hill because the “owner/operator of that location hasn’t lived up to the Amighetti standards for more than two years.”
While that location is often referred to as “the original” location, the restaurant said it’s not. Amighetti’s was first located a few blocks away from 1916-1921.
Amighetti’s said they plan to reopen on the Hill as soon as possible and will remain open in Rock Hill on Manchester Road.
In their Facebook post, Amighetti’s said they have Mrs. Amighetti’s “full support.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.