Amidst a pandemic, St. Louis community rallies behind West County family who lost everything in house fire

BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) - All that remains of the Hanson’s Ballwin home is a burnt shell.
A few clothes are scattered about in the lawn, a bike is partly visible in the rubble, the family’s car sits destroyed in the driveway, the flames so strong it blew out the window and set off the air bag. But the family and their four dogs are safe after a fire started in their garage on Saturday.
Kris Hanson says he and his son were in the garage when a gasoline canister fell and spilled.
“Gas started going all over the floor, so I picked up the gas can and when I turned around, it had exploded in flames, about 12-foot-high flames, it was instantaneous,” said Hanson.
He said their hot water heater is in their garage and according to the fire department, the vapors of the gas caught fire, setting the house on fire in a matter of minutes.
The rest of the family and the four dogs escaped the fast-moving fire, but they lost everything. There is no good time for a house fire, but its even worst during a pandemic.
The Red Cross says despite the coronavirus, they are still responding to 4-5 fires in the St. Louis region every day. Mary Jane Thomsen, the Executive Eirector of the Greater St. Louis Chapter of the Red Cross says they are responding virtually due to the coronavirus.
“We don't respond directly to the scene of the fire like we do every other day of the year, we’re definitely in touch quickly there after,” said Thomsen.
Hanson said they were fortunate enough to receive an outpouring of support from their church, friends and their son’s football teammates to not need to turn to the Red Cross.
“His football team has pulled together and they actually took care of our hotel room, and Hilton actually gave us a second hotel room at no charge,” said Hanson.
A neighbor brought over a trash bag of photo albums salvaged from the fire. Others have dropped off clothes.
“People have apologized for giving us their used clothes but I don’t care, I have nothing,” said Hanson.
With malls and most stores closed, things are even more difficult. But Hanson says despite the fire and the global pandemic, it’s a time to focus on the good in our community.
“I know there’s a lot going on with social distancing and people being sheltered in place, I can tell you for us, we’ve never felt closer to a bunch of people in our entire life,” Hanson said.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Hanson’s through this time.
While the Hanson’s did not need the Red Cross, the Red Cross says they are always in need of donations, especially as many of their normal corporate donors are facing economic hardship. To donate to help the American Red Cross continue so it can deliver its lifesaving mission nationwide due to this public health emergency, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or text the word CORONAVIRUS to 90999.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.