Amid years of delays, plans finalized for old Crestwood Mall site

CRESTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- After years of delays, there's now a finalized plan for the site of the old Crestwood Mall.
Crestwood's commission meeting Thursday to redevelop the old mall site ended with an ultimatum as city leaders weighed in on a tax incentive request from Dierbergs.
The deal for the Crestwood Crossing officially closed Wednesday with construction possibly beginning in the fall. The site has been vacant since 2013 but the City of Crestwood has been working with Sansone Group, Dierbergs and McBride Homes.
Developers hope to transform the site into a plaza filled with a full-service grocery store, restaurant and retail options and single-family homes.
The former mall was the first in the St. Louis area, opening in 1957. It was known as Crestwood Court or Crestwood Plaza. It was originally an open-air mall, but it was enclosed in 1984.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.