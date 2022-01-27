You have permission to edit this article.
Amid years of delays, plans finalized for old Crestwood Mall site

CRESTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- After years of delays, there's now a finalized plan for the site of the old Crestwood Mall.

The deal for the Crestwood Crossing officially closed Wednesday with construction possibly beginning in the fall. The site has been vacant since 2013 but the City of Crestwood has been working with Sansone Group, Dierbergs and McBride Homes.

Developers hope to transform the site into a plaza filled with a full-service grocery store, restaurant and retail options and single-family homes.

The former mall was the first in the St. Louis area, opening in 1957. It was known as Crestwood Court or Crestwood Plaza. It was originally an open-air mall, but it was enclosed in 1984.

