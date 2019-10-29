CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners met Tuesday afternoon for the first time since a multi-million-dollar verdict was awarded in a discrimination lawsuit to a gay police officer.
Board Chairman Roland Corvington resigned via text message to County Executive Sam Page Monday, effective immediately.
The board consists of five members.
Page’s office said Tuesday they expect Page will appoint at least three new members to the board this week. Those new appointments would have to be approved by the County Council.
The board oversees the police department and is the only entity that can fire the police chief.
Friday, a jury awarded Sergeant Keith Wildhaber $19 million in his discrimination lawsuit. He said he was passed over for promotions dozens of times because he is gay.
St. Louis County Police sergeant awarded $19 million in discrimination lawsuit
There have been calls for change in county police leadership and Page has said he plans to start at the police board.
Page is expected to address the lawsuit and changes in leadership at Tuesday's county council meeting.
