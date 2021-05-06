ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As demand for the COVID-19 vaccine falls, Missouri Governor Mike Parson said Thursday the state will scale back mass vaccination efforts by the Missouri National Guard. The drawdown will be completely by June 1.
“We are in a far different situation today than we were just a couple months ago. In the beginning, vaccine demand far outweighed vaccine supply. Now, we are seeing the reverse of that, and the need for large scale vaccination events has lessened,” Governor Parson said.
Parson said lately state-supported vaccination teams have seen a sharp decrease in demand. The MONG will continue the work of its Targeted Vaccination Teams in St. Louis and Kansas City. Guard members will also continue to assist in staffing the Department of Health and Senior Services' COVID-19 Hotline and provide support for Missouri food banks and food pantries.
Vaccine remains readily available across the state, with 80 percent of Missourians within 5 miles of a vaccine distributor.
