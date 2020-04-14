(KMOV.com) - A local air conditioning and heating company says it is stepping up to help other local businesses.
Jerry Kelly Heating and Air Conditioning says it will match gift card purchases for any local restaurant, hair stylist, massage professional or nail salon up to $50.
It is asking anyone interested to email their contact info, gift receipt and a picture of the gift card to ShopLocal@JerryKelly.com. Jerry Kelly will then mail back another gift card to that local business.
Jerry Kelly says the offer applies to businesses in parts of St. Louis and St. Charles Counties. The company says the offer is limited to one gift card per household and runs through April 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.