ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- During the pandemic, we’ve seen many professionals get creative and modify the way they’re doing business.
One example is the North Sarah Food Hub - it was originally founded as a culinary school, shared commercial kitchen and a grocery co-op. It opened its doors just days before the city issued a stay-at-home order, forcing founder Gibron Jones to quickly pivot his plans.
“We didn’t actually have a real plan of action because obviously no one had a plan the pandemic,” Jones told News 4. “The plan spurred from the actual need. We looked at what the need was in the community and we really tried to focus on addressing those needs."
Thanks to a partnership with Gerard Craft and the Niche Food Group, Jones and his team quickly got to work making meals for students in the St. Louis Public School District. Food and labor was donated by Craft’s closed restaurants. They started out making about 700 meals per week.
"That led us to creating meals for seniors, disabled home-bound seniors, homeless population,” Jones said.
Jones, who is also the founder of Hosco farms, told News 4 they saw a greater need and decided to ramp up production. Now, they’re making as many as 3,400 meals per week.
"Where we want to go, I feel like we're not there yet so I'm always pushing, pushing, pushing for us to do more,” Jones said.
The North Sarah Food Hub has also partnered with Ole Tyme Produce and the St. Louis Area Food Bank. Every Thursday, they’re distributing at least 20,000 pounds of food “all within a matter of about three hours,” Jones said.
As for the long-term goal, Jones said he wants to create more entrepreneurs who hope to change the St. Louis foodscape.
"We want to work directly with them, get them trained, and then hire them to actually start producing meals for people within their own community," he told News 4.
If you want to donate or learn more about the North Sarah Food Hub, click here.
