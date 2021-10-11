ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) -- Ameristar Casino Resort Spa St. Charles is holding a career fair Tuesday.
The event will be held at Ameristar’s RYSE Nightclub from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ameristar is located at One Ameristar Blvd. in St. Charles.
Job seekers are encouraged to apply online here and come prepared for on-site interviews. All hired candidates will be eligible for a $500 sign-on bonus after working at Ameristar for 60 days.
