ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Ameristar Casino, which attracts 5.5 million visitors a year, will reopen Monday with plans in place to keep guests safe.
When the St. Charles attraction reopens on June 1 visitors will see plexiglass and floor decals to encourage social distancing.
News 4 was on site Friday morning as workers arriving for a training session had their temperatures checked and were given reusable face masks. At the session, the employees learned about increased sanitation efforts.
The casino’s plans to reopen were submitted to and approved by St. Charles City and County, along with the Missouri Gaming Commission.
When guests arrive at Ameristar they will be asked if they have symptoms before being offered a mask and allowed inside.
The gaming floor will be open at 50 percent capacity. Players will not be allowed to touch the cards for most games, and in games where players do touch the cards they will be destroyed after use. In addition, dice will sanitized between each player.
