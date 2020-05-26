Ameristar Casino says workers already furloughed could lose their jobs entirely.

ST. CHARLES, Mo (KMOV.com) - Ameristar Casino says workers already furloughed could lose their jobs entirely.

Employees have been sent letters about possible layoffs. Ameristar in St. Charles can't determine exactly how many employees will be affected.

But the company expects the number will be between 25 to 60 percent.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.