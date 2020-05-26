ST. CHARLES, Mo (KMOV.com) - Ameristar Casino says workers already furloughed could lose their jobs entirely.
Employees have been sent letters about possible layoffs. Ameristar in St. Charles can't determine exactly how many employees will be affected.
But the company expects the number will be between 25 to 60 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.