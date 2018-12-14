GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- An American Steel employee died in an industrial accident at the Granite City foundry Thursday.
Police along with EMS responded to American Steel Foundry at 1700 Walnut St. in Granite City, Ill. Thursday where it was reported that one of the employees was seriously injured and in need of immediate medical attention.
EMS provided medical aid to 54-year-old Roy L. Evans, of Carrolton, Ill.
Evans was taken to Gateway Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.
Granite City PD is investigating the incident. An autopsy will be performed Friday to determine the cause of death.
OSHA has also been notified.
Granite City PD also wished to extend their condolences to Evans’ family.
