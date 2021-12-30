American Red Cross shares safety tips ahead of possible wintry weather

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The American Red Cross has some safety suggestions ahead of expected wintery weather this weekend.
The organization suggests prepping cars by making sure the gas tank is full and there is a windshield scraper., They also suggest having cat litter to use for traction and an emergency supply kit with bottled water, non-perishable food and blankets.
At home, the American Red Cross advises protecting pipes from freezing by opening cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing and to let cold water drip from the faucet served by exposed pipes. They also ask that pets be brought inside or make sure they have an appropriate shelter, food and non-frozen water outside.
The 4Warn Storm Team is tracking an impactful winter storm that may cause road problems if you travel on New Year’s Day. Precipitation looks to mainly start as rain in our area with a slow transition to mixed wintry precipitation by the late afternoon. Some snow, the light at best, is possible overnight Saturday and early Sunday. There is a question about accumulations, and it will likely just be a dusting. Now, if you're traveling west to Kansas City or into Iowa over the weekend, expect some road problems.
