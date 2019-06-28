ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The American Red Cross is trying to help those impacted by flooding get back on their feet.

The organization has opened resources centers across Missouri and Illinois. At the centers, experts will help people understand flood insurance and the process of filing a claim.

Below is the list of resource centers and when they will be open:  

Saturday, June 29, 11 a.m.  7 p.m., St. Charles, MO (Greater St. Louis)

St. Charles Christian Church,

3337 Rue Royale St., St. Charles, MO 63301

Sunday, June 30, 11 a.m.  7 p.m., Jerseyville, IL (Greater St. Louis)

Jerseyville High School

801 North State St., Jerseyville, IL 62052 

Monday, July 1, 11 a.m.  7 p.m., Winfield High School (Greater St. Louis)

3920 State Highway 47

Winfield, MO 63389

Tuesday, July 2, 8 a.m.  2 p.m., Winfield High School (Greater St. Louis)

3920 State Highway 47

Winfield, MO 63389

