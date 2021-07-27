ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The American Red Cross is hoping a giveaway will bring in blood and platelet donors during an ongoing severe blood shortage.
The Red Cross reports they have been distributing about 12% more blood products to hospitals across the nation compared to a year ago. The organization said the increased need means they need to collect an additional 1,000 blood donations daily to meet the current hospital demand.
Donors who come to give Aug. 1-15, 2021 will be entered for a chance to win an exclusive, VIP trip for two to the sold-out 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. Anyone who donates throughout the month will also get a free 4-month subscription offer to Apple Music.
Click here to schedule an appointment to donate.
