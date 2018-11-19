ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The American Red Cross is offering an extra reason to donate blood this Thanksgiving week.
People who donate blood from Wednesday to Saturday will receive a long sleeve Red Cross shirt.
According to their website, the Red Cross is experiencing a severe shortage of blood donations. During September and October, they collected less blood donations than hospitals actually needed.
Officials said fewer blood drives combined with a higher need, due to recent natural disasters, is the cause for the shortage.
You can donate blood at the St. Louis Blood Center located on Lindell Boulevard.
For more information on how you can donate blood, visit their website here.
