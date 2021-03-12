ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The History Channel’s ‘American Pickers’ are coming to Missouri and Illinois in May.
‘American Pickers’ follows Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and Danielle Colby as they search for unique finds. Cineflix, the production company behind the show, said they are taking the pandemic “very seriously” and will follow all guidelines and protocols to ensure safe filming.
If you or someone you know has a collection they should check out, email americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 1-855-OLD-RUST.
