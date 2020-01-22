ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- America's most famous obstacle course is returning to St. Louis.
American Ninja Warrior is heading into its ninth season and the Gateway city is one of three regional sites to host qualifiers.
The course will be at the Dome at America's Center from May 5-6 and May 10-11.
St. Louis joins Washington D.C. and Los Angeles as qualifier sites.
The action-packed series follows competitors as they attempt challenging obstacle courses in multiple rounds of competition throughout the country. Top competitors from each region move onto the national finals where they compete on a four-stage course that includes multiple obstacles on each stage. The winner, who must complete all four stages, will take home a grand prize of $1 million.
