The American Legion’s Veterans Employment and Education Commission based in Washington, D.C., will be holding an international virtual job fair for military veterans and military families looking for work.
Hundreds of companies, including Geico, Amazon, FedEx and PNC Bank are all participating in the free event. The online event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 10.
The fair is hyper-focused on female veterans and is opening an hour early at 9 a.m. just for them.
Registration is open until the day of the event. Click here to register.
