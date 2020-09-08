WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) -- The Waynesville Kiwanis Club says someone burned several of their American flags that had been placed on local businesses.
The flag chairman for the club, Mike Simonson, tells News 13 the club had placed around 125 flags at local businesses to celebrate Labor Day.
On Friday night, eight of those flags were stolen. The following day, Waynesville Police officers recovered seven of the flags, which had been taken to various locations and partially burned.
Club members say the developments are disappointing, but they appreciate the support they’ve received from the community.
Waynesville Kiwanis uses money raised to help fund the building of a new all-access playground as well as for renovations of an existing playground.
Video footage from the businesses where the flags were taken has been requested.
