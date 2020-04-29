ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Some of the most vulnerable people during the coronavirus pandemic are cancer patients and the American Cancer Society says they need help now.
More than ever before, the nonprofit says their funds are significantly down because they can't hold their usual group events in-person like "Relay for Life."
Funding goes toward cancer research and even transporting patients to appointments. They're asking the community to rally around cancer patients during this difficult time.
"Unfortunately almost everyone knows somebody that has been touched by cancer, and a lot of people know someone who's battling right now, so to have that perspective of what they're going through right now is really important," said April Dzubic, the executive director.
The American Cancer Society is planning virtual events to help raise money. Click here to learn more.
