ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An American Airlines flight bound for New York had to make an emergency stop in St. Louis due to an unruly passenger, Lambert Airport officials said.
The 44-year-old male passenger was taken into custody.
The flight, American Airlines #2434, took off from Phoenix, Arizona, and was headed to JFK Airport.
No word on what the passenger did to make the plane stop.
On an American Airlines flight making an emergency landing in St. Louis so a disturbed passenger threatening everyone can be removed... the perfect end to my TCAs journey :)— Daniel D'Addario (@DPD_) January 14, 2020
