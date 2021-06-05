NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - An American Airlines flight going from Little Rock to Chicago made an emergency landing in St. Louis Saturday morning, the airline tells News 4.
American Eagle Flight 4474 landed at St. Louis Lambert International Airport just before noon due to a possible mechanical issue. On board were 50 passengers and three crew members. Nobody on board was injured and everyone was bussed to the terminal.
The airline says a maintenance team is inspecting the aircraft and the passengers boarded another flight to Chicago.
