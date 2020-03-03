NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – An American Airlines flight going from Chicago to Dallas was diverted to St. Louis due to an unruly passenger.
American Airlines flight 2300 made an emergency landing at Lambert Airport Tuesday evening. Airport officials say police assisted in removing the passenger from the plane.
It is not clear if the flight will continue on to Dallas.
