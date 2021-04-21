ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis travelers will have a new destination available to them this fall, as American Airlines announced Wednesday it will begin service from Lambert International to Boston Logan International Airport beginning November 2.
The airline will operate two flights daily from St. Louis to Boston, the first being at 7:30 a.m. and the second scheduled to depart at 3:00 p.m. Flights arriving from BOS are scheduled at 2:05 and 9:35 p.m. The flights are using Airbus 319s.
“We are thrilled that American Airlines plans to add this service,” said Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, STL Director. “The schedule American Airlines will be offering with this added Boston market, twice daily, will be beneficial to both leisure and business travelers as they make plans to visit Massachusetts and the surrounding area. We are pleased American Airlines recognizes the strength of our region with this new service.”
AA ticketing operations are in Terminal 1. The airline’s gates are located in Concourse C. AA has 16 percent market share of passengers at STL.
