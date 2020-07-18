ST. LOUIS (AP/KMOV.com) -- Congressman John Lewis, an icon of the civil rights movement, died Friday in Atlanta at 80. He was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer in December.
His death marked the end of a life lived serving others as a true American hero and moral leader who was respected the world over and left a mark on American history that few can ever possibly achieve.
To honor his friend and colleague, Congressman Lacy Clay will join local officials to honor Lewis' death at the Pagedale Family Support Center on Ferguson Ave at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Clay said Lewis' death is a great personal loss and a moment of deep loss for our nation.
"John wore his humanity and decency on his sleeve and he never became bitter about the systemic racism he was born into or the vicious racial violence that he stared down time after time with the power of his dignity and non-violent civil disobedience," Clay said. "America has lost a champion for freedom, and I have lost a dear friend. The Clay family have known John Lewis for over 50-years and we send our deepest sympathies to his family at this hour of great loss for them and our nation. May his memory always be a blessing," Clay said.
Law makers from both sides of the aisle echo Clay's sentiments. Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt said “John Lewis had a backbone of steel surrounded by a gentle spirit. His determination produced important changes. I’ve benefited from his friendship and I will miss him.”
Lewis was the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists, a group led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. that had the greatest impact on the movement. He was best known for leading some 600 protesters in the Bloody Sunday march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma.
At age 25 — walking at the head of the march with his hands tucked in the pockets of his tan overcoat — Lewis was knocked to the ground and beaten by police. His skull was fractured, and nationally televised images of the brutality forced the country’s attention on racial oppression in the South.
Within days, King led more marches in the state, and President Lyndon Johnson soon was pressing Congress to pass the Voting Rights Act. The bill became law later that year, removing barriers that had barred Blacks from voting.
Lewis joined King and four other civil rights leaders in organizing the 1963 March on Washington. He spoke to the vast crowd just before King delivered his epochal “I Have a Dream” speech.
