"John wore his humanity and decency on his sleeve and he never became bitter about the systemic racism he was born into or the vicious racial violence that he stared down time after time with the power of his dignity and non-violent civil disobedience," Clay said.

ST. LOUIS (AP/KMOV.com) -- Congressman John Lewis, an icon of the civil rights movement, died Friday in Atlanta at 80. He was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer in December.

His death marked the end of a life lived serving others as a true American hero and moral leader who was respected the world over and left a mark on American history that few can ever possibly achieve.

To honor his friend and colleague, Congressman Lacy Clay joined local officials to honor Lewis' death at the Pagedale Family Support Center Saturday morning.

Clay said Lewis' death is a great personal loss and a moment of deep loss for our nation. 

"John wore his humanity and decency on his sleeve and he never became bitter about the systemic racism he was born into or the vicious racial violence that he stared down time after time with the power of his dignity and non-violent civil disobedience," Clay said. "America has lost a champion for freedom, and I have lost a dear friend. The Clay family have known John Lewis for over 50-years and we send our deepest sympathies to his family at this hour of great loss for them and our nation. May his memory always be a blessing."

Law makers from both sides of the aisle echo Clay's sentiments. Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt said “John Lewis had a backbone of steel surrounded by a gentle spirit. His determination produced important changes. I’ve benefited from his friendship and I will miss him.”

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed and Alderman Jeffrey Boyd paid their respects by reflecting on Lewis' accolades as a civil rights champion that helped shape our nation.

News 4 caught up with athlete Jackie Joyner Kersee who recalled meeting Lewis in an Atlanta airport. She says she will never forget his booming voice and what he means for the history of our nation. 

"When you look at the history books you Dr. Martin Luther King but Congressman Lewis was there two," she said.

The president of the East St. Louis NAACP Chapter met Lewis in October of last year. He heard him speak and will never forget how he felt listening to the congressman.

"Those who did not have the opportunity to meet with John Lewis he was a people's person. He captivated the audience," said Kersee. "He had a message for the community to share what happened to him in the civil rights movement to share his story."

PHOTO GALLERY: John Lewis through the years

1 of 13

[RELATED: Civil Rights Icon Congressman John Lewis passes away at 80]

A Civil Rights Icon and 'American hero'

John Lewis was the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists, a group led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. that had the greatest impact on the movement. He was best known for leading some 600 protesters in the Bloody Sunday march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma.

At age 25 — walking at the head of the march with his hands tucked in the pockets of his tan overcoat — Lewis was knocked to the ground and beaten by police. His skull was fractured, and nationally televised images of the brutality forced the country’s attention on racial oppression in the South.

Within days, King led more marches in the state, and President Lyndon Johnson soon was pressing Congress to pass the Voting Rights Act. The bill became law later that year, removing barriers that had barred Blacks from voting.

Lewis joined King and four other civil rights leaders in organizing the 1963 March on Washington. He spoke to the vast crowd just before King delivered his epochal “I Have a Dream” speech.

If that speech marked a turning point in the civil rights era — or at least the most famous moment — the struggle was far from over. Two more hard years passed before truncheon-wielding state troopers beat Lewis bloody and fractured his skull as he led 600 protesters over Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge.

Searing TV images of that brutality helped to galvanize national opposition to racial oppression and embolden leaders in Washington to pass the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act five months later.

“The American public had already seen so much of this sort of thing, countless images of beatings and dogs and cursing and hoses,” Lewis wrote in his memoirs. “But something about that day in Selma touched a nerve deeper than anything that had come before.”

That bridge became a touchstone in Lewis’ life. He returned there often during his decades in Congress representing the Atlanta area, bringing lawmakers from both parties to see where “Bloody Sunday” went down.

Lewis earned bipartisan respect in Washington, where some called him the “conscience of Congress.” His humble manner contrasted with the puffed chests on Capitol Hill. But as a liberal on the losing side of many issues, he lacked the influence he’d summoned at the segregated lunch counters of his youth, or later, within the Democratic Party, as a steadfast voice for the poor and disenfranchised.

He was a guiding voice for a young Illinois senator who became the first Black president.

“I told him that I stood on his shoulders,” Obama wrote in a statement marking Lewis's death. “When I was elected President of the United States, I hugged him on the inauguration stand before I was sworn in and told him I was only there because of the sacrifices he made.”

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.