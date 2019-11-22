ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Ameren workers teamed up with the St. Louis Area Foodbank to try and make a difference in the lives of people in need.
On Friday, Ameren workers packed produce that'll be distributed to 570 agencies across Missouri and Illinois. This is in an effort to make sure people in need have meals during the holidays.
On Saturday, Ameren workers will help other volunteers at Food Outreach to prepare, cook and pack homemade meals.
In addition, 1,000 food bags will be distributed at the Foodbank's annual distribution event.
Ameren has also donated $100,000 to food banks in Missouri and Illinois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.