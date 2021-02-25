ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The need for reliable electricity is more important than ever and Ameren Missouri is working to boost the power grid in north St. Louis County.
Ameren workers started upgrading a 3.5-mile stretch of power lines in Woodson Terrace. The poles help deliver power to 3,600 nearby residents and businesses including Lambert International Airport. The upgrades will strengthen the energy grid to better withstand severe weather.
"Its stronger poles, upgraded power lines, smart switches, and different devices that can redirect and detect power outages sooner so that we can respond faster," Ryan Arnold said. He's the director of operations for Ameren Missouri.
