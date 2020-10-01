KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- It’s lights out for several residents on Janet Lane in Kirkwood and the local power company told residents they're responsible for paying to have it fixed.
“We the neighborhood and I are very frustrated,” said Jim Day.
Jim Day says he along with at least seven other homes are impacted by this non-working streetlight.
“We’ve made multitudes of phone calls to Ameren UE, requesting a light to be replaced,” he said.
He says the light went out after a powerful August storm caused a transformer to blow, leaving the light broken.
Since the pandemic, Day says more kids have taken to the street to play, it’s one of many safety reasons associated with this non-working light.
But Day says what frustrates him the most is that Ameren told him he would have to be responsible for the light repair.
“They tell us 'ok but who’s going to pay for it?' Well it’s Ameren’s light," he said. "We can’t seem to understand why they won’t accept the responsibility. It’s their light."
News 4 called Ameren and spoke with a spokesperson and after our call, they sent out a technician to the neighborhood and confirmed the light belongs to them.
The company says there was miscommunication, and they have plans underway to replace the light at no cost for the residents.
They plan to update the light to newer LED ones.
